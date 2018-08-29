Oil slips

Singapore : Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by gradually rising output from producer club OPEC but supported by supply risks from places such as Venezuela, Africa and Iran.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $76.14 per barrel at 0625 GMT, down 7 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 11 cents at $68.76 per barrel. Traders said markets were range-bound, hemmed in by conflicting price signals.

The monitoring committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) found that oil producers participating in a supply-reduction agreement, which includes non-OPEC member Russia, cut output in July by 9 percent more than called for.

The findings for last month compare with a compliance level of 120 percent for June and 147 percent for May, meaning participants have been steadily increasing production.