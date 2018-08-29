Rupee firm

The rupee was little changed against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday due to insignificant dollar demand, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 124.25.dollar, compared with the previous closing of 124.24. Currency dealers said the local unit is likely to remain range-bound this week.

“We don’t see a near-term sharp volatility in the rupee, amid bullish investor sentiment. The expectations for bilateral and multilateral inflows will boost the rupee in the months ahead,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee ended steady at 124.50 against the dollar on dull dollar demand.