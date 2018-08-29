Stocks slide as foreign selling pressure persists

Stocks closed down following a range-bound session on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious and blue-chip cement, steel, auto, and financial shares continued to witness selling pressure from foreign fund houses and some select mutual funds, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its post-market note said trading activity remained dull in the range-bound market, as investors remained sceptical to take fresh positions.

“Absence of any positive triggers and prevailing economic uncertainty due to lack of any concrete roadmap to deal with the country's economic situation kept market sentiments negative,” the brokerage house said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.47 percent or 201.31 points to close at 42,544.47 points.

KSE-30 shares index lost 0.20 percent or 41.92 points to end at 21,065.18 points.

As many as 380 scrips were astir today, of which 115 moved up, 245 retreated, and 20 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 183.665 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 217.587 billion shares in the previous session.

Hamad Aslam, director research at Elixir Securities said, “The market opened on a dreary note and traded in narrow range for the most part of the session.”

Pakistan Oilfield added 19 points, as data depicted 1.6 percent increase at its Joya Mair field. Agritech, up 8 percent, dominated volumes on expected allotment of subsidised LNG/gas via the ECC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Hamad added.

“We do not feel that any material decisions will be taken on the energy front as the new government needs time to analyse before hurrying up on the reforms,” he added.

Indus Motors shares dropped by Rs5.46 on thin volume, even though the company announced 21 percent increase in profit with cash dividend announcement of 450 percent, as expected.

The highest gainers were Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs110.69 to close at Rs3,406.62/share, and Rafhan Maize, up Rs99.00 to finish at Rs7,949.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs115.00 to close at Rs10,185.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs108.95 to close at Rs2,135.05/share.

Agritech Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 14.234 million shares.

The scrip gained Rs0.54 to close at Rs7.33/share.

It was followed by Fauji Fertilizer with a turnover of 6.245 million shares, whereas its scrip gained Rs1.48 to close at Rs42.99/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Engro Polymer, recording a turnover of 9.063 million shares, the scrip lost Rs0.84 to end at Rs34.67/share.