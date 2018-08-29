Too little, too late: Coastal communities still hopeful as Indus River streams delta

HYDERABAD: After a six-month wait, the Indus River meets its ultimate end, the Indus delta, creating hope for coastal communities, especially those people residing at the scattered islands in Thatta and Sujawal districts of Sindh.

Though a small stream reaches the deltaic zone, communities attach hope with this freshwater, which always brings prosperity for the coastal folks by providing opportunity to resume traditional agriculture and fishing activities.

Mostly coastal villages along the river have makeshift ponds in the vicinity to store freshwater of the river through pumping machines, and use it sustainably by sharing with each other for a few months. In case of receding river water, these people do not have any option other than purchasing water from local jetties for domestic use. Thus, these people take river water as a blessing and receive the stream joyfully.

Elderly people believe the river does not only benefit them economically but that all their socio-cultural activities depend on it.

Despite low stream, they expect to have availability of freshwater for at least two-three months, may be till September and October. But again in case of more rains and increasing water flow this water will be enough for them to use it for next many months.

Usually the coastal communities receive freshwater of the river before monsoon, mostly in March and April by showering rose petals at different points. But now due to changing course of the river it reaches in August, which the people said is too late.

Fishermen were waiting to receive delicious palla fish, the marine species that swim upstream after receiving river water through 17 major creeks for breeding in fresh river water, mostly in the months of May, June, July and mid-August.

The palla swim back after observing cold water in the river during late August. Thus, the fishermen, who catch it for market, were expecting to get it earlier. Fishermen believe that the thin stream of the river has impacted their economic activities.

The communities, both farmers and fishermen, have high hopes from this freshwater to have more agriculture activities and fish catch.

The river streams enter into the sea through natural creeks and find way to reach islands. As per reports collected from people along the delta, it will take at least one week to refresh sea water nearby, and communities to fill their ponds through pumping machines.

Gulab Shah, a grower of once prosperous Keti Bunder, keeping an eye on the changing situation, said presently cucumber was ready in the fields, and farmers were picking it for the market.

“It (cucumber) is the first crop - a precious gift - coastal farmers have produced after an eight-month long period since January. These farmers are also waiting to see other vegetables following the arrival of fresh river water,” he said.

They have cultivated chilli and tomato at the end of July. Similarly, after river streams received water, the catchment area farmers in Thatta district heaved a sigh of relief. They get ready to cultivate the next immediate crops like green chilli, tomato, coriander and other vegetables to recover losses they faced during the period.

Though there is no confirmed data about the current delta, it reportedly stretches up to 240 kilometres, including shrinking mangroves forests, islands and fertile land, which is being cultivated on the river water.

The river always benefits the mangroves forests. The rich ecological zone has now shrunk to less than 80,000 hectares from 600,000 hectares till 1980. The mangroves forests spread over from Karachi to Rann of Kuchh are considered breeding grounds of commercial fish species, including shrimps.

The river is the economic lifeline of this country, including Sindh, a major stakeholder. But now the river streams come to meet the delta occasionally during high floods.

Constant disruption of river flow to the deltaic region has resulted in mass migration from the coastal area to urban settlements for survival.

The Indus River flows have formed unique delta ecosystem, which is now fast depleting. Disruption in the natural flow of the river has caused sea erosion, which has engulfed more than three million acres in three districts, including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin, besides creating salinity near the coastal area, polluting underground and surface water sources.

It is believed that only 50,000 cusecs water has been released downstream Kotri instead of recommended 10 million acre feet (maf) to maintain marine and river ecosystem. Earlier, IUCN had proposed 27 million maf to maintain marine ecology.

Then the famous Water Accord 1990 took this issue up and proposed releasing at least 10 maf water downstream Kotri for the purpose.

Despite hue and cry by tail-end deltaic people, the government has always been criticised by the dam-building lobby, which never paid heed to the share of ecology and did not ensure sufficient flow of river water downstream Kotri. Environmentalists always raise questions about biodiversity conservation, which was yet to be resolved.

Coastal farmers plead that despite being major contributors in agriculture, the issues they face have never come to the agenda of grower bodies of the province. They always talk about canals and look reluctant to support the importance of releasing water downstream Kotri to maintain the delta ecosystem.

The river has come too late to the delta, spreading fears among communities, who are fighting for survival in an uncertain situation. Communities and nature conservationists demand the government to mitigate threats to the deltaic ecosystem, which not only has been rich in biodiversity, but also provides a source of livelihood to the people living there for generations.