Minister greets Arshad, Nargis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning bronze medal in the javelin throw competition of the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia, says a press release.

Dr Fehmida in her message said: “This is a tremendous achievement. His confidence, courage and throw were excellent at such a high level competition at the Asian Games. These games are being held under the aegis of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). These games are also recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).”

Meanwhile, Dr Fehmida also congratulated 19-year-old Nargis Hazara from Quetta

for winning a bronze medal in the 18th Asian Games karate competition.