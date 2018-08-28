Arshad wins javelin throw bronze

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Arshad Nadeem won the third bronze medal for Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games when he secured third place in the javelin throw event at the GBK Main Stadium in Jakarta on Monday.

Arshad’s fourth throw of 80.75 metres was good enough to land him a bronze. His other five throws were 73.52, 76.73, 72.20, 77.56 and 72.20.Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin-thrower to win an Asian Games gold medal as he shattered his own national record by clearing a distance of 88.06m.

Chopra’s gold is only the second medal India has won in javelin throw in Asian Games history after Gurtej Singh won bronze in 1982 in New Delhi. The 20-year-old’s winning throw came in his third attempt.

Liu Qizhen of China was second with a best throw of 82.22m.The other two bronze medals till date for Pakistan have been won by the kabaddi team and the 19-year-old Nargis in the karate competition.

Meanwhile, Bahraini runner Oluwakemi Adekoya won the gold medal in the women’s 400 metres hurdles, with a time of 54.48 seconds in the final.Oluwakemi’s time broke the Asian Games record which was achieved in qualifying round on Sunday night, which was 54.87 seconds.

The silver medallist was Vietnamese runner Thi Lan Quach with a time of 55.30 seconds. The bronze medal was won by Oluwakemi’s compatriot, Aminat Jamal, in 55.65 seconds.Bahraini Yavi Winfred won the gold medal in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase with a time of nine minutes, 36 seconds in the final.

Sudha Singh of India won the silver medal with a time of nine minutes, 40 seconds. Vietnam’s Thi Oanh Nguyen got the bronze medal with a time of nine minutes, 43 seconds.Abderrahman Samba secured Qatar’s third athletics gold of the Games with a victory in the 400m hurdles.

Samba blew away the field winning with a time of 47.66 — a new Asian Games record.Dharun Ayyasamy of India finished in second with a time of 48.69, and Japanese athlete Abe Takatoshi completed the podium with a third-place finish. — Agencies

AFP adds: Su Bingtian’s Asian Games gold in the 100 metres came as little surprise to many, including athletics boss Sebastian Coe, long an admirer of the pint-sized Chinese sprinter.The 28-year-old streaked to victory in a competition record of 9.92 seconds in Jakarta at the weekend, missing the continental record by the tiniest of fractions.

Su edged out Nigeria-born Qatari Tosin Ogunode — younger brother of Femi Ogunode, with whom the Chinese star shares the continental best of 9.91 — on a night when six African-born athletes bagged six track and field golds at Asia’s showcase sports event.

Ryota Yamagata — part of the 4x100m Japan team that took silver behind Usain Bolt’s Jamaica at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took bronze, underlining Coe’s confidence in the future of Asian sprinting.

“You could argue Japan and China are two of the most improved athletics nations over the last six or seven years,” the Briton said in an interview with news agencies.“For me it’s very clear — they’re making very good progress. If we’d been sitting here a decade ago, talking about potential here for a China athlete to run 9.8, you’d have probably taken quite long odds on that.”

Coe, president of track and field’s governing IAAF, pointed to China’s willingness to embrace overseas coaches after years of fostering suspicion of state-sponsored doping.Su is coached by American coach Randy Huntington, while swim star Sun Yang’s partnership with Australian Denis Cotterell has helped turn him into a world-beater.

“If you look at the Chinese federation, they’ve been quite global,” said Coe. “They’ve recognised there are gaps in their own coaching structures and said ‘hey,

let’s bring that talent to the table’.“It’s a pragmatic approach. There’s been a greater clarity around the importance of coaching.”