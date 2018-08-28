Russia hit with new US sanctions

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia Monday over the attempted assassination of a former spy in Britain using a lethal nerve agent.

The sanctions include halting foreign aid to Russia, blocking the sale of items or services related to defence and national security, and banning any government credit support for any exports to Russia.

However, sales and services related to space launches, both commercial and government, will continue. And the State Department has issued a non-specific "partial waiver" on the sanctions, a move which could dull their impact. The sanctions, first announced August 8, are a response to the March 4 failed attempt to kill former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal using Novichok.