Qalambaaz holds session with producers

KARACHI: The Qalambaaz, the ongoing fellowship for specialized film scriptwriting, recently had its pilot film market at the ThotSpot in Karachi where fellows from its past four years met with current trending producers and distributors and prospective private investors to share stories, get feedback and sign up possible development deals.

A renowned film production company has partnered with Qalambaaz to launch a combined cash prize of 50,000 yearly for the winning pitch, invited all the fellows to meet for further discussion and development at their offices. Producers Fizza Ali Meerza of Filmwala Pictures with her movie Load Wedding and Satish Anand were joined by producer/art dealer Abid Aziz Merchant.