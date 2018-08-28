Pakpattan DPO transferred on Khawar Maneka’s complaint

LAHORE/MULTAN: The Pakpattan DPO [District Police Officer] was reportedly transferred after he intercepted Khawar Maneka, former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, for speeding and he was ordered to immediately report to the Central Police Office, Lahore.

According to police sources, the Elite Force personnel tried to stop Khawar at a checkpoint around 1 am on August 23 but he didn’t. However, they chased his vehicle and managed to intercept him.

Khawar, who was returning from the shrine of Baba Farid, misbehaved with the police and hurled expletives at them when they stopped him, the sources added. Subsequently, the Punjab government summoned DPO Rizwan Gondal on Friday and also asked him to go to Pakpattan to seek an apology from Khawar. But the DPO refused to obey the orders and did not apologise to Khawar, saying the police was not at fault over intercepting him, the sources added.

Gondal also informed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who had summoned him at 7-Club Road, about his decision of not seeking an apology from Khawar, the police sources further said. He was then transferred, reportedly for refusing to seek an apology from Khawar.

However, sources in the government said the provincial chief minister had asked Khawar and the DPO to settle the matter. On the other hand, Punjab Police DG Public Relation Nayab Haider issued a press release on Monday, which said Punjab IGP Syed Kalim Imam had transferred Gondal over misconduct and making false claims, not because of any political pressure.

“Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Omar Gondal has misbehaved a citizen and he repeatedly committed misconduct. The DPO is transferred on misinterpreting the incident, and running a fake incident on social media. The IGP has ordered an inquiry against DPO Rizwan Gondal. The DPO demonstrated irresponsible attitude and he misguided his seniors,” the police hand out said.

When the DPO was asked about the incident of misconduct of police with the citizen, he lied and then made false statements regarding the transfer orders on social media upon which the ordered an inquiry of the matter. The press release quoted the IG as saying that the officials involved in misconduct or misguiding the seniors and misbehaving with the citizens would not be spared.