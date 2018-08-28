Was asked to apologise but refused: Gondal

LAHORE: The suspended District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal has said that a non-political women from the house of a top political personality had asked him to visit Khawar Maneka at his home and tender an apology, but he refused, saying that the police didn’t do anything wrong. Gondal said he gave a similar answer to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and conveyed his stance, after which he was transferred.