Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

National

TB
Tariq Butt
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab cabinet: South Punjab front gets sizable share

ISLAMABAD: Three members of the erstwhile South Punjab front, which merged with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before the general elections, have made it into the new Punjab cabinet.

They include Makhdoom Hashim Bakht of Rahim Yar Khan, Samiullah Chaudhry of Bahawalpur and Husnain Dareshak of Rajanpur. Mohsin Leghari, also an MPA from Rajanpur, also hails from southern Punjab.

Of them, Hashim Bakht was allocated the key ministry of finance in the provincial cabinet. Another high-point of his cabinet induction is that he is the brother of Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who has been made the federal minister for planning, development and reforms.

Raja Basharat (Rawalpindi), who has long been associated with the PML-Q, had this time contested the election on the PTI ticket while maintaining his membership of the PML-Q. He has been given the portfolio of law and parliamentary affairs, which he had held during the Pervez Elahi administration under the rule of Pervez Musharraf.

More than one third of the ministers are former members of the Pervez Elahi cabinet. Two of them were members of the PML-Nawaz cabinet. Members of the PTI old guard inducted into the Punjab cabinet include Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Aleem Khan and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

While more than a dozen districts have not been given representation in the provincial cabinet, more than one minister has been selected from Lahore (five) Rawalpindi (three), Chakwal (two), Rajanpur (two) and Kasur (two).

The new ministers hail from the districts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Kasur, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Attock, Jhang and Sargodha.

No representation has been given to the districts of Multan, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin and Vehari.

Similarly, no minority member has been inducted in the cabinet. There is only one woman, Dr Yasmin Rashid, who was defeated in NA-125 Lahore by PML-N candidate Waheed Alam. She was subsequently elected to the Punjab Assembly on a seat reserved for women.

Three lawmakers previously mentioned as prospective Punjab chief ministers – Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, Makhdoom Hashim Bakht and Sibtan Khan - have been included in the cabinet.

Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, who remained with the PML-Q for decades but left it on the eve of the July 25 polls, has been inducted into the cabinet. He was elected from Faisalabad. Another important induction is that of Faizul Hassan Chouhan (Rawalpindi), who is known for his participation in TV talk shows. He has been allotted the information and culture portfolio.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar