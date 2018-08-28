No woman among 15 ministers in PTI’s KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday announced a 15-member cabinet, but none of the ministers was a woman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned all ministries to male lawmakers of the province and ignored the women legislators, all of whom were elected on reserved seats.Like the male activists of the PTI, the women workers, too, supported the party’s stance on various issues and attended its protest sit-ins in Islamabad and elsewhere.

The PTI women MPAs believe they were not compensated for the sacrifices and hard work they had done for the success of the PTI in the recent general election. A total of 22 women were elected to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the women reserved seats after the July 25 general election.

Among them, 16 women MPAs belong to the PTI. Three of them, including Nadia Sher hailing from Swat, Maleeha Ali Asghar belonging to Abbottabad and Ayesha Naeem from Peshawar were re-elected.

Some of the PTI women MPAs told The News on the condition of anonymity that they were expecting that a woman would be given a berth in the provincial cabinet, but it did not happen. “A woman can well understand the issues facing the women. It would have been better had a woman minister been inducted in the cabinet to deal with the problems of the womenfolk,” remarked a PTI lawmaker wishing not to be named.

It may be recalled that the PTI had made a female lawmaker, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani from Mardan, the deputy speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly after forming its government in the province following PTI’s victory in the 2013 general election.

She served as a member of various committee of the provincial assembly. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani also served as Special Advisor to Chief Minister on Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. Subsequently, she was elected as member of the Senate.

The PTI government in its last term in office made seven MPAs as parliamentary secretaries. However, the female lawmakers often complained that they were given adequate funds like their male colleagues for executing development projects.

At the time, Nageena Khan was made parliamentary secretary of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs department, Khatoon Bibi was assigned the Health Department, Bibi Fauzia was given the Tourism Department, Aisha Naeem was entrusted with Public Health Engineering, Nadia Sher was appointed parliamentary secretary for the Home and Tribal Affairs, Dina Naz got the Social Welfare Department and Nargis looked after the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department.

Caretaker Chief Minister, retired Justice Dost Muhammad Khan had made Dr Sarah Safdar the Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education.

She was also supposed to look after the Higher Education, Commerce, Archives and Libraries, Social Welfare, Religious and Minority Affairs departments.

Later, just 12 days before the July 25 election, the caretaker chief minister appointed a little known woman, Asia Khan, as his advisor and gave her the portfolio of Social Welfare, Women Empowerment and Development and Education for Special Children and Arts and Culture with the status of provincial minister. She was a beautician by profession.