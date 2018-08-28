Dr Mukhtiar Zaman introduces drastic reforms at KTH

PESHAWAR: Though he was appointed on acting charge basis, Dr Mukhtiar Zaman Afridi after taking charge of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) as its acting Medical Director on August 2nd this year has introduced drastic reforms that neither the previous Board of Governors (BoG) nor the hospital administration could do in four long years.

He was given the hospital charge after KTH’s medical director Prof Roohul Muqim went on summer vacation.

Dr Mukhtiar Zaman Afridi had previously served as Medical Director of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and whatever he implemented in KTH he said he had learnt it from Dr Nausherwan Burki, the architect of KP Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015, and LRH BoG chairman.

The KTH was considered one of the best public sector hospitals among all other tertiary care hospitals of the province due to a limited number of patients and quality services.

Some important challenges such as clinical excellence, quality assurance, IT modules implementation and shifting to the new building were considered seriously and tackled by the Board of Governors (BoG) and other relevant authorities.

Regarding clinical excellence or governance, Dr Afridi convened clinical executive board meeting to discuss and review hospital progress.

It was a surprise for Dr Afridi when he noticed almost similar flow of patients on the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department (A&ED) in the daytime when most of the consultants used to be present in their OPDs.

And it was revealed that mostly hospital employees, the majority of them lower staff, would take patients to the A&ED where they were not required waiting in queues for the consultants but also got free services including medicine, though they didn’t deserve to be seen in the casualty.

Prof Dr Mukhtiar Zaman also initiated RFID card issuance and target to link it to the salary for all clinical staff.

He also started of the incident reporting system and circulation of the relevant policy and circulation of proforma for recording all out of district admission and recording the reasons for referral.

The government had spent a huge chunk of resources on peripheries including rural health centers (RHCs), the district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) by hiring hundreds of doctors and support staff as well as procuring equipment.

But still, the majority of patients are being referred to the three tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar for the services, supposed to be available at RHCs.The acting medical director also held a meeting with Gynaecology Department to sort out the Rota issues by making six teams to cover six days of the week.

Dr Mukhtiar Zaman also took interest in the new building which is under construction since 2009 and is yet to be completed.He wanted to shift the emergency services to the new building by end of August, though there are many deficiencies.

The 3rd audit report received in June 2018 had highlighted major deficiencies in KTH.Dr Mukhtiar Zaman shared the report with all the clinical staff and drawn remedial plans in 10 areas and planned training to share the standards.

Besides many other issues, Dr Mukhtiar Zaman is facing the failure of faculty members and other staff to follow the duty hours. Most of the doctors come to the hospital as per their will and leave whenever they wish. The official timing is from 8am to 2pm but some of the doctors go to the hospital at 10am and leave by 12:30am due to weak administration.