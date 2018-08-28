10 injured in Khanpur accident caused by donkey’s ‘catwalk’

ISLAMABAD: A donkey's lazy stroll at a national highway in Khanpur city caused a collision of two passenger vans, leaving 10 people injured. The animal escaped unhurt, local TV channel reported on Monday.

The accident happened when the driver of one of the vans had to brake his vehicle suddenly after the donkey appeared at the highway, causing it to turn turtle and hit by the vehicle coming behind it, the report said. Several of the injured were in critical condition, the report quoted hospital sources as saying.