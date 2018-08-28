Job quota for special persons being increased from 2 to 4 pc: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan informed the Senate on Monday that a proposal had been floated for increasing the job quota for special persons from 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

He made this statement on the passage of a resolution by Jamaat-e-Islami Senators Sirajul Haq and Mushtaq Ahmad. The resolution says, “This house recommends that the government should take immediate steps to ensure appointment of differently-abled persons against the quota reserved for them in the federal government departments".

The adviser said in a briefing earlier, he was also informed that special persons in far-flung areas did not afford travel expenses to avail job opportunity. Likewise, the government had been proposed to relax age by ten years for such persons.

Babar Awan agreed to Senator Haq that it was a fact that normal people had been given jobs on quota meant for differently-abled persons. “We have confirmed information that normal people even get issued medical certificate to secure jobs, which are not for them,” claimed Senator Haq.

The House was informed that at least 1.4 million people, as per the data, shared by the Nadra, were special persons but there were rampant complaints that the job quotas for them were not implemented properly and they were hence burden for themselves and for their families.

Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khattak and Senator Saadia Abbasi of PML-N also decried that the job quota for special persons as well minorities was not being implemented and it was a great injustice to them.