Bajaur residents demand facilities

KHAR: The residents of Bajezo Banda in Bajaur district on Monday asked the government to make facilities available at the far-off place as they were still living without basic amenities of life.

Bajezo Banda is a far-flung mountainous area in Mamond tehsil. It has a population of about 1,200 people living in 130 homes.Bajezo Banda lacks road infrastructure, health and education facilities.

“We do not even have a dispensary for getting the first aid. There is no school for children. We have to walk for hours to take our ailing children or expectant mothers to a health facility” said a resident.

“We do not have a school. How do you expect to bring about a change without educating the people,” another local Wadood asked.The residents asked the government to construct roads, schools and hospitals to facilitate the local population.