District nazim leads protest against sacrilegious sketches

PESHAWAR: District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan on Monday led a protest rally against the planned exhibition of sacrilegious caricatures in the Netherlands.

The rally was attended by Maulana Atiq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Town-IV president Asad Khan and others.The protesters marched from the Kohat Road and gathered at the Peshawar Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Asim Khan said that publication of anti-Islam material had become a norm in the West.He said that sacrilegious material was a deliberate act to hurt the feelings of Muslims across the world.

The district nazim said the Muslims would not accept such action, asking the West to stop the practice or else it would face a backlash from the Muslims.