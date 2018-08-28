Police claim arrest of alleged killer of 3 brothers

Our correspondent

KARAK: The police claimed to have arrested the alleged killer of three brothers in Shnawa Guddikhel area on Monday.

A police statement said that Deputy Superintendent of Police Takht-e-Nusrati, Abid Khan Afridi

along with Station House Officer Shah Saleem police station, Afzal Khan, and heavy contingent of police and members of local Chagha party chased the alleged murderer of three brothers identified as Arifullah, a resident of Hukami Banda, and arrested him in injured

condition. He was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Karak for medical treatment. However, the doctors referred him to a hospital in Peshawar because of his condition.