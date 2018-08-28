Nowshera dist council presents Rs6.5b budget

NOWSHERA: The district council Nowshera on Monday presented Rs6.5 billion tax-free budget for the financial year 2018-19. District Nazim Liaqat Khan Khattak presented the budget during a session at district council hall. The district council members and government officials attended the session. A total budget of Rs6.5 billion was presented in which an amount of Rs6.0045 billion was allocated for salaries. In the tax-free budget an amount of Rs296.5 million was allocated for developmental schemes.