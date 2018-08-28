School councils being made functional

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The school councils are being made fully functional financially to raise the standard of education in the division. All those heads of the public schools would be rewarded who would perform well in the BISE examinations. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said this during a visit to Government Girls High School at Hussain Agahi here on Monday.
