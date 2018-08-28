Old enmity claims two lives

GUJRANWALA: Old enmity between the rival groups claimed two lives here at Dargahi Wala on Monday.

The heirs of the victims staged demonstration by putting the dead bodies on the GT Road. Reportedly, old enmity was going on between Malhi and Nambardar group. On Monday, Ashfaq Chattha and Akram Chaha of Nambardar group were talking in a street when their rivals, aboard a car, opened fire at them. Both of them died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the scene. Later, dozens of their relatives gathered at Nawab Chowk and protested against the police. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Land mafia member held, 3 others booked for fraud: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered cases against three revenue officers and arrested a land mafia member for their involvement in land fraud cases.

Reportedly, a citizen Amjad Mehmood gave an application to the ACE that M Sarwar Cheema, chief officer Town Committee Bhopalwala, tehsildar Sambrial and registry muharrar Mazhar Hussain – in connivance with the land mafia gang - have transferred the state land to the names of private persons fraudulently.

In another application, a citizen M Ismail alleged that a land mafia gang member Munawar Ahmed, in connivance with the revenue officials, have illegally transferred and occupied a piece of land.