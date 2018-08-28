Three teenagers commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Three teenagers, including a girl, committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills due to some grave domestic problems here on Monday. Those who committed suicide were M Ramzan of Chak 234/JB Faisalabad, Ali Sher of Satellite Town, Chiniot, and Abida Shafi of Kot Khan, Jhang. They were shifted to a public hospital of Faisalabad where they breathed their last.
