‘PTI policy to make country green to continue’

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Monday said the PTI-led government’s policy to make the country green would continue and 100,000 saplings would be planted in PP-124 constituency. The minister stated this after planting a sapling at his native town Tahli Bhattian. He said a comprehensive plantation campaign should be launched on national level to overcome environmental pollution in the country. He also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Rai Khurram Panah Bhatti to look after the plantation process.