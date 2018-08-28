Two shot dead, four injured

SARGODHA: Two persons were shot dead while four others sustained injuries in separate incidents in the precincts of Bhalwal police station on Monday. Police said that Haq Nawaz (45), a resident of Bhalwal, was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Bhalwal Road when unidentified persons intercepted him near Chak 18/NB and shot him dead. They threw his body into a canal. In another incident, Muhammad Azam of Chak 111/SB was shot dead while four others, including Asghar, Tauqeer, Waqas and Rafaqat Ali, sustained bullet injuries over a family dispute.