Tue August 28, 2018
National

August 28, 2018

Two of a family among four killed, six injured in road accidents

SARGODHA: Four people were killed while six others injured in different road accidents here. In the first incident, Muhammad Mukhtar (22), a resident of Sargodha city, along with his mother Haleema Bibi was on way when his motorcycle struck against a tree near Chak Gondal on Sargodha-Shahpur Road. As a result, Mukhtar and his mother were killed on the spot. In the second incident, two motorbikes collided with each other near Chak 51/SB. As a result, Sultan died on the spot while Wasim and Ahmad were injured. The injured people were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

In the third incident, Yahaya, a resident of Jauharabad, along with his relatives Adil and Saima Perveen were on way when a car hit their motorcycle near Jahanwala Canal. As a result, Saima died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. In the fourth incident, Madiha and her five-month-old daughter Eshal Siddique were injured when a rickshaw hit a motorcycle on Sargodha Road. The injured people were shifted to the THQ Hospital. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

28 held with contraband: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 28 drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdictions and arrested 28 accused and recovered 4,390 gram hashish, nine pistols, two guns and 335 bottles of liquor from them. The arrested accused include Waseem, Ahmad Hussain, Muhammad Hussain, Mukhtar, Asghar, Javed, Waqar, Hamid Farooq, Atif, Ali, Umar, Ghulam Abbas, Nazir, Pervaiz Elahi, Attiq, Haider and Ali Asghar. The police have registered separate cases.

Two drown: Two people, including a two-year-old child drowned in canals in Shahpur and Jauharabad police limits on Monday. Rescue 1122 sources said that Muhammad Tanveer (13), a resident of Jauharabad, was standing on the bank of Chashma Jehlum Canal when he could not control balance and fell into the canal and drowned. In another incident, two-year-old Danish s/o Abdul Rauf drowned in a watercourse near his town.

