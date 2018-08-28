6-year-old girl raped

PAKPATTAN: A six-year-old girl was raped at Chak Karmawala Chowk on Monday.The daughter of Muhammad Iqbal went to a shop of cylinder but the shopkeeper was not present. In the meantime, another shopkeeper took her in the backside of his shop and allegedly raped her.

2 INJURED IN ACCIDENT: A man and his son were injured in an accident here on Monday. Abdul Rehman and his son Abdullah were going on a bike when a vehicle hit their motorbike on Hotta Road. As a result, both bikers were injured and rushed to a hospital.

4 DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police on Monday arrested four drug pushers. The police arrested Nosher with 20 litres wine, Jafar Hussain with 1,350 grams charas, Irfan with 350 grams charas and Sonia Bibi with 230 grams charas.

CLINIC SEALED: Drug Inspector Hussain Shah on Monday raided and sealed a quack’s clinic. On a tip-off, the officer along with police raided the clinic of quack Ghulam Kausar at Chak 46-EB and sealed it. However, the accused fled. The police have registered a case.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People have shown concern over unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the Wapda authorities. The power shutdown also caused water shortage in various localities of the city. The people have demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.