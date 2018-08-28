Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

6-year-old girl raped

PAKPATTAN: A six-year-old girl was raped at Chak Karmawala Chowk on Monday.The daughter of Muhammad Iqbal went to a shop of cylinder but the shopkeeper was not present. In the meantime, another shopkeeper took her in the backside of his shop and allegedly raped her.

2 INJURED IN ACCIDENT: A man and his son were injured in an accident here on Monday. Abdul Rehman and his son Abdullah were going on a bike when a vehicle hit their motorbike on Hotta Road. As a result, both bikers were injured and rushed to a hospital.

4 DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police on Monday arrested four drug pushers. The police arrested Nosher with 20 litres wine, Jafar Hussain with 1,350 grams charas, Irfan with 350 grams charas and Sonia Bibi with 230 grams charas.

CLINIC SEALED: Drug Inspector Hussain Shah on Monday raided and sealed a quack’s clinic. On a tip-off, the officer along with police raided the clinic of quack Ghulam Kausar at Chak 46-EB and sealed it. However, the accused fled. The police have registered a case.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People have shown concern over unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the Wapda authorities. The power shutdown also caused water shortage in various localities of the city. The people have demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar