Tue August 28, 2018
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM's cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

MR
Monitoring Report
August 28, 2018

Imran Ismail takes oath as Sindh governor

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail was Monday sworn in as the 33rd governor of Sindh. Chief Justice Sindh High Court administered the oath at the Governor House here. The ceremony was attended by the provincial cabinet, members of provincial and federal Assemblies and other notables, Geo reports Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Imran Ismail as the next Sindh governor after Muhammad Zubair stepped down from the post following PTI’s victory in general elections. PTI formally announced the chairman’s approval of Ismail’s nomination as governor on August 11. In a statement following his nomination to the post, Ismail had thanked PM Imran for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he aspired to play the role of a bridge between the federal and provincial government for the betterment of the people of the province. Ismail had further said that he wanted to take all political parties along and promised that he would take special funds from the federal government for the development and progress of Sindh. Born on January 1, 1966 in Karachi, Ismail is a businessman-turned-politician, and is one of the founding members of the ruling PTI. He was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PS-111 Karachi (South-V) in general elections. However, according to Article 103 of the Constitution, his provincial assembly seat shall become vacant the day he becomes the governor.

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar