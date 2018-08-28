Security reasons: Nawaz not allowed to take tea at court

ISLAMABAD: Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s wish to have tea during the hearing of references against him remained unfulfilled. On Monday, he requested permission for taking tea at a stall outside the court while hearing was delayed for an hour.

Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik of the Accountability Court II is hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references. The hearing was delayed for an hour as Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Harris was busy at the Supreme Court.

A PML-N leader Nasir Butt had brought tea for him at the court. Nawaz Sharif was told that the he could not take any eatable thing from any person for security reasons. Thus, Nawaz's wish remained unfulfilled. Even drinking water was brought from the jail for Nawaz. As the hearing resumed, Nawaz's counsel cross-questioned Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head and prosecution's star witness Wajid Zia. Zia informed the court that after consultations, the JIT decided against sending questionnaires to witnesses. Asked if this point was part of the JIT report, Zia said it was not.

"During consultation on Qatari prince's letter, we could not reach an agreement on whether to visit Doha or not," Zia said. He added, "The matter was taken to the Supreme Court and we suggested against sending questionnaire in advance whether or not we visit Doha."

Harris remarked that the letter written to the SC did not mention that the JIT decided against sending questionnaires to witnesses. "Was Irfan Mangi present at the meeting during which it was decided to not send questionnaires and did he mention that in NAB cases questionnaires are sent beforehand?" Harris questioned.

Responding to Nawaz's counsel, Zia said, "Mangi was present but mentioned no such thing." Asked if he knows that questionnaires are sent beforehand in NAB cases, Zia said, "I've never worked in NAB so cannot comment on it. However, few members mentioned that some departments and FIA send questionnairesin advance." The Accountability Court judge also questioned Zia as to how many letters the Qatari prince wrote. "The letters cannot be verified as the Qatari prince did not visit Pakistan nor did the JIT visit Doha," the judge remarked. The court directed Nawaz to appear before it again today (Tuesday) for hearing into the remaining two corruption references against him and his family.