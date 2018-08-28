Curbing corruption biggest challenge: PM

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that curbing corruption and retrieving wealth of the country, amassed through illegal means and laundered abroad among the biggest challenge for the government.

He vowed that every effort would be made to accomplish these goals. He said this while chairing a briefing on Ministry of Interior and its attached department at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday. Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM Naeemul Haq, SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, MNA Shahryar Afridi, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan and senior officers heading various attached departments of the Ministry of Interior were in attendance.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar made a detailed presentation about the functions of the Interior Ministry and its attached departments. He briefed about various steps taken by the ministry including adoption of legislative measures and policies to combat terrorism, prevent smuggling and human trafficking and curbing electronic and other crimes.

The prime minister said that a robust system would be put in place that could prove itself as an effective deterrent against corruption, money laundering and other such malpractices. The prime minister emphasised the need for greater coordination between Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fight white collar crimes and other corrupt practices.

Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis, the most valuable asset of the country, were ready to bring their money to Pakistan and invest in various sectors of the economy. “However, we need to provide them an enabling environment that ensures safety and security of their lives and property,” He said and added that the Interior Ministry and its attached departments should play their role more effectively in ensuring service delivery, improving overall security situation in the country and providing a sense of security to the citizens.

Meanwhile, while discussing security situation in the country and region, Prime Minister and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) have expressed their resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country. They have articulated their determination to continue efforts for regional peace.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). The COAS congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office. It has been officially stated by the PMO that both discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace.

In the meanwhile independent member of Senate Senator Hidayatullah Khan announced to join the ruling PTI. He met Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Parliament House chamber on Monday and made the announcement. Father of Senator Hidayat, former member National Assembly (MNA) Haji Bismillah Khan was also present in the meeting.

Imran Khan congratulated the Senator upon joining the PTI. Some provincial and central office bearers of the PTI were also present in the meeting.