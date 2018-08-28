Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Top Story

August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Curbing corruption biggest challenge: PM

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that curbing corruption and retrieving wealth of the country, amassed through illegal means and laundered abroad among the biggest challenge for the government.

He vowed that every effort would be made to accomplish these goals. He said this while chairing a briefing on Ministry of Interior and its attached department at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday. Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM Naeemul Haq, SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, MNA Shahryar Afridi, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan and senior officers heading various attached departments of the Ministry of Interior were in attendance.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar made a detailed presentation about the functions of the Interior Ministry and its attached departments. He briefed about various steps taken by the ministry including adoption of legislative measures and policies to combat terrorism, prevent smuggling and human trafficking and curbing electronic and other crimes.

The prime minister said that a robust system would be put in place that could prove itself as an effective deterrent against corruption, money laundering and other such malpractices. The prime minister emphasised the need for greater coordination between Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fight white collar crimes and other corrupt practices.

Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis, the most valuable asset of the country, were ready to bring their money to Pakistan and invest in various sectors of the economy. “However, we need to provide them an enabling environment that ensures safety and security of their lives and property,” He said and added that the Interior Ministry and its attached departments should play their role more effectively in ensuring service delivery, improving overall security situation in the country and providing a sense of security to the citizens.

Meanwhile, while discussing security situation in the country and region, Prime Minister and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) have expressed their resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country. They have articulated their determination to continue efforts for regional peace.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). The COAS congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office. It has been officially stated by the PMO that both discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace.

In the meanwhile independent member of Senate Senator Hidayatullah Khan announced to join the ruling PTI. He met Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Parliament House chamber on Monday and made the announcement. Father of Senator Hidayat, former member National Assembly (MNA) Haji Bismillah Khan was also present in the meeting.

Imran Khan congratulated the Senator upon joining the PTI. Some provincial and central office bearers of the PTI were also present in the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar