Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Sports

AFP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Onus on dangerman Pato in Champions League clash

SHANGHAI: Axel Witsel and Anthony Modeste played a major part getting Tianjin Quanjian into the Asian Champions League quarter-finals but the Chinese side must contest the biggest game in their short history without the star duo.

Belgian international Witsel joined Borussia Dortmund earlier this month and striker Modeste is set to sign for Galatasaray, putting the onus very much on Alexandre Pato when Tianjin face Japan’s Kashima Antlers away in Tuesday’s first leg.

Pato has rediscovered his vim since joining Tianjin from Villarreal 18 months ago, the Brazilian scoring 10 goals in 12 Chinese Super League (CSL) games this season. He has been a rare shining light for a team that has struggled under coach Paulo Sousa and Tianjin are mid-table in the CSL, though they have been more convincing in the Champions League. A sense of crisis has threatened to engulf the club in recent weeks with influential midfielder Witsel leaving for Germany, Frenchman Modeste agitating for a move away and the side’s CSL form tailing off alarmingly. It is a far cry from nine months ago when, led by Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, Tianjin qualified for the Champions League for the first time since their founding 12 years ago and were a club on the up. They at least arrested their domestic slide with a 1-0 home victory over bottom side Guizhou Zhicheng on Friday, but Sousa admitted it was hardly impressive.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar