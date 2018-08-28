Khawaja (101*) propels Australia into final

ALUR: Australia ‘A’ beat India ‘B’ at Alur on Monday to march past South Africa ‘A’ and make it to the final of the quadrangular series; India ‘B’ had already qualified.

Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 101 off 93 balls piloted them through the 277-run chase, which was later DLS-adjusted to 247 in 40 overs due to rain. Jack Wildermuth’s breezy 62 off 42 balls helped Australia A charge in the final few overs and complete victory with a last-ball six from the all-rounder.

Khawaja, in effect, trumped Manish Pandey’s unbeaten century earlier in the day, that saw the latter make an unbeaten 117 to build on the good 58-run start provided by the openers Mayank Agarwal (36 off 48) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 57). But despite that, India B kept stuttering to Michael Neser’s three wickets, which accounted for Mayank, Shubman Gill and Jalaj Saxena later in the innings.

Brief Scores: India B 276/6 in 50 overs (Manish Pandey 117*; Michael Neser 3-47) lost to Australia A 248/5 in 40 overs (Usman Khawaja 101*, Jack Wildermuth 62*; Jalaj Saxena 2-48) by 5 wickets by DLS method.

In another clash, South Africa A stunned India A in Bengaluru with a four-wicket win, keeping themselves in hunt for the final. They needed Australia A to lose to India B in order to make the final, but that wasn’t to be.

That aside, it was an impressive performance by South Africa A that got them their first win of the tournament. Dane Paterson’s five-wicket haul skittled India A out for 157, thus vindicating captain Khaya Zondo’s call to bowl first in helpful conditions. Alongside Paterson, Robert Frylinck contributed to India A’s early wreckage, which saw them reeling at 52 for 5 in the 16th over. Sanju Samson (36) and Deepak Chahar (38), latter being the top-scorer, put on a 64-run stand for the seventh wicket but Chahar’s dismissal opened the floodgates again.

It wasn’t a quickfire chase in testing conditions, but South Africa A were able to polish off the target with 12.2 overs to spare, Pieter Malan’s 47 at the top steering majority of the chase.

Brief Scores: India A 157 in 37.3 overs (Deepak Chahar 38; Dane Paterson 5-19) lost to South Africa A 159/6 in 37.4 overs (Pieter Malan 47; Khaleel Ahmed 3-45) by four wickets.