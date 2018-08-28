Jallo Gym advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jallo Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Mughalpura XI by 5 wickets at Wahdat Eaglets ground on Monday. Fine batting by Azhar Waheed was the main feature of the match.
Scores: Mughalpura XI 156/6 in 20 overs (Ali Mohsin 37, Usman Zafar 31, Mohsin Ilyas 34, Ibrar Ijaz 14, Shehbaz 3/19, M Irfan 2/32). Jallo Gym 157/5 in 17.5 overs (Azhar Waheed 67, Hassan Mukhtar 29, M Irfan 43, Usman Zafar 2/22, Hamza 2/26).
