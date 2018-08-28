Mushtaq turns down B’desh coach offer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former national cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has turned down the bowling coach request by Bangladesh Cricket Board for their national team. According to reports, BCB approached Mushtaq to be the bowling coach of their team, upon recommendation of consultant Gary Kirsten and when BCB contacted Mushtaq, he refused it.
