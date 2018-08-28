Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Sports

AFP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asia athletics chief says Doha 2019 a good chance for unity

JAKARTA: The head of Asia’s athletics governing body said he hopes the political crisis gripping the Gulf region will be resolved before next year’s Doha world championships, telling AFP the competition could be a chance for unity.

Qatar’s Dahlan Al-Hamad was speaking at the Asian Games amid concerns over countries potentially boycotting the competition in the oil-rich state next September.“We hope that things will pass before we embrace the 2019 world championship,” the head of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) told AFP in Jakarta.

“Qatar said since the beginning of the crisis that everyone is most welcome.”Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, along with Egypt, cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

The countries imposed punitive measures including preventing Qatar Airways from using its airspace, and closing Qatar’s only land border, with Saudi Arabia.

Qatar claims the Saudi-led countries are seeking regime change in Doha.Hamad’s comments come after world athletics chief Sebastian Coe dismissed concerns over a boycott, saying he expected all the national athletics federations to take part in the competition beginning on September 28, 2019. “We, as the organising committee, have no restrictions, and Qatar is open to all,” said Hamad, adding that it was “very important not to mix politics with sports”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar