Tue August 28, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Double joy for Samir in America

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading professional tennis player on ATP circuit Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar grabed the titles in the US$30,000 Pacific North West and US$32,000 Washington State USTA Pro.

Samir made the country proud once again with a clear message to newly-elected PM Imran Khan, by winning two back-to-back international titles.

Samir braved 128 men draws defeating seasoned ATP players. He defeated Alesendro Venture of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to clinch the USTA $32,000 Washington State Open title while for USTA $30,000 Pacific Northwest Championship title, he outlasted Carlos Donat Arujna of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Samir displayed high quality tennis and magnificent fight backs to upset seasoned number one seed Mitch Stewart of USA in the semifinals 0-6, 6-0, 6-1 and M Stefan Menichella 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Seasoned Stewart has recent wins over 2017 World ranked 423th and current 1021th Loots Maa from Netherlands and other far experienced professionals on ATP circuit. The youngster from Pakistan, who due to negligence of NADRA for not renewing his card, missed opportunity to represent the country at Asian Games, where he had bright chances of winning medal for the country.

