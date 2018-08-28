Isner, Sock among ATP top 20

PARIS: As the US Open gets underway at Flushing Meadows the ATP rankings reveal just two American men in their world top twenty, 11th placed John Isner and in 18th Jack Sock. The pair are both in action on the opening day with Sock facing Argentine Guido Andreozzi and Isner tackling compatriot Bradley Klahn. Atop the rankings are the veteran rivals defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal and the Swiss master Roger Federer in 2nd. The 2017 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka is out of the top 20 as is 2012 champion Andy Murray, who is coming back from hip surgery.

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10040 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080

3. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5500

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4845

5. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4615

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4445

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4445

8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3790

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3485

10. David Goffin (BEL) 3435.