Pak rugby team leaves for Jakarta

LAHORE: Pakistan 7s rugby team left for Jakarta to participate in the Asian Games 2018 featuring 12-member men and eight-member women sides looking to test their skills against the best of the continent. For Pakistan, which is in a tough pool alongside Thailand, China and Hong Kong, is fully prepared to show what it has learnt during the training camp in Lahore. “Now with the inclusion of sevens in the Olympics, being part of the Asian Games is another level of competition that we need,” said Pakistan captain Kashif Khawaja. “It helps foster more competitive games for participating nations to develop their skills and for us in Asian this is a huge moment.” Pakistan head Coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik said “We have a very good last event. We played some great rugby. Team is gearing up good. We have fought with some giants of rugby like Hong Kong, China and Thailand. We are in top six teams of Asia and hope for a good result.” The competition takes place from August 30 to 1 September.

Pakistan squad: Ahmed Wasim Akram, M Shoaib Akbar, Kashif Khwaja, Khalid Hussain Bhatti, M Afzal, Daud Gill, Ali Shahid, M Waqas, Musdaq Altaf, M Haroon, Faisal Aslam and Nasir Mehmood.

Coach/Manager: Shakeel Malik

Doctor: Mohsin Aziz.