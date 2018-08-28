Season over for Armitage

LYON: Top 14 outfit Lyon said on Monday that full back Delon Armitage is out for the season after the former England international injured a knee in Sunday’s draw with Toulouse. The 34-year-old, who starred in Toulon’s 2013 European Champions Cup win, will miss at least ten months after damaging ligaments in his left knee, Lyon said, also revealing he would go under the knife on Friday in a private clinic in Lyon. Armitage picked up the injury in the season opener after going over on his ankle while running alone and not under a challenge.