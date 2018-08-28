Women cricket camp from Sept 10

LAHORE: The training camp of Pakistan women cricket team will commence here from September 10 at National Cricket Academy (NCA) to prepare for upcoming three assignments including T20 World Cup.

National women team will be playing three back to back tough events with the tour of Bangladesh where it will play four T20 and one, one day mat h from September 28 to October 10 and from Bangladesh it will fly to Malaysia to play two matches of the ICC women championship against Australia, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board while talking to APP here on Monday.

“From Malaysia the team will leave for West Indies to feature in the most challenging assignment, the T20 World Cup being played from November 9-24,” he said.

He said a strong combination will be picked to put up decent show in all three events which are tough and will be a test of our team. To a question, he said that Pak women team’s coach and batting consultant Andy Richards will be joining the team at the camp. “His presence and guidance will be a big source to lift the performance of the players besides infusing new confidence in the team to perform up to the expectations in these important competitions”.

He said PCB is taking every measure to lift the fortune of the women cricket team and to put it on the road of success. “Hiring the services of a foreign coach is a part of PCB endeavour to prepare a new look team to give encouraging results in international events abroad,” he added.

He said women players are full of talent and promise and with proper training the can perform wonders for the country. “The progress graph of women cricket is at rise and with each passing day young girls are taking up cricket as a sport which indicates a bright future of women cricket in the country,” he added.