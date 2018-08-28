Ethiopia arrests ex-president of restive Somali region

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian police on Monday detained the former president of the volatile Somali region after a spate of deadly clashes earlier this month, state media reported. The arrest of Abdi Mohamed Omar, commonly known as Abdi Iley, came days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Abdi would face charges following fighting in the regional capital Jijiga and nearby towns. “Abdi was arrested for allegedly being behind the human rights violations as well as the ethnic and religious clashes that have happened in the Ethiopian Somali region,” Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) said, citing the attorney general. The state broadcaster on Monday showed armed federal police officers leading Abdi out of a house in the capital Addis Ababa and into an SUV.