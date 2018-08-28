‘Queen’ of legendary Bouglione circus dies aged 107

PARIS: Rosa Bouglione, the star matriarch and celebrity darling of France’s legendary Bouglione circus family, has died aged 107, her relatives announced Monday. “Right up to August 26 she remained the uncontested queen of the circus,” a family statement said. She reigned over the Cirque d’Hiver (Winter Circus) in the heart of the French capital “for nearly a century,” after her husband Joseph and his three brothers bought the venue in 1934, the statement added. “Madame Rosa received the greatest stars and welcomed the greatest international artists to this temple of the circus,” which has a capacity of 1,500. In her extraordinary life story published in 2011, Bouglione told of how she was married in a lion’s den.