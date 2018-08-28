Dutchman suspected of killing 11-year-old in 1998 arrested in Spain

AMSTERDAM: After a hunt lasting two decades, Dutch police believe they have finally tracked down a man suspected of killing an 11-year-old boy in the Netherlands, a prosecutor said on Monday. Spanish police arrested 55-year-old Dutchman Jos Brech - who was publicly named as the suspected killer by Dutch police last week - about 50 km (30 miles) north of Barcelona on Sunday. Dutch detectives said the suspect’s DNA matched traces on the body and clothing of Nicky Verstappen, who was found dead on Aug. 10, 1998 near a summer camp in the Dutch countryside from which he had gone missing the previous night. The match was established in June this year, police said, using DNA provided by relatives of the suspect who had reported him missing in April. Police went public with their information last week, publishing the man’s picture and full name. “Spanish police were able to arrest him after someone recognised the man from the picture,” prosecutor Jan Eland said.