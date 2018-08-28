Japan bullet train staff made to sit by tracks

TOKYO: A Japanese rail company has defended a safety exercise that requires employees to sit beside tracks in tunnels as bullet trains speed by at 300 kilometres (186 miles) an hour.

JR West told AFP it has no plans to alter the exercise despite complaints from some employees. About 190 staff working on safety maintenance for Japan’s famed shinkansen bullet train have undergone the training, a company spokesman said. “The training aims to teach our maintenance staff the importance of every part of their jobs,” he told AFP. “We pay close attention to safety while doing the training,” he added, while acknowledging complaints from some staff members. “We will continue this training while ensuring it serves a purpose and is done safely.”