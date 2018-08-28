Tue August 28, 2018
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Public debt: boon or bane?

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2018

One arrested for defrauding people under garb of investment

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday arrested accused Zaidullah, a resident of Charsadda allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba/interest-free profit fleecing them of millions of rupees.

As per the official communiqué, the bureau claimed that an inquiry was initiated against the accused persons upon receipt of several complaints.

It transpired during the investigation that the accused in connivance with other

accused persons persuaded and motivated the public to invests in their fake Mudarraba business showing them multiple businesses of wheat, vehicles and timber.

“They promised exorbitant profit to the public on their investments, but in fact, there was no such business. Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings,” the bureau claimed.

It merits mentioning that Sher Jan, a co-accused in the instant case, has already been arrested by the NAB. The accused person will be produced before the accountability court today for obtaining his physical custody.

