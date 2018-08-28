Tue August 28, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2018

CM says he will personally monitor work on BRT

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said he will personally monitor the progress on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to ensure its accelerated completion and to open it up for the public.

He was addressing the participants of a meeting on the BRT to review the current status of the project. The meeting debated different aspects of the project, the current status and the requirements for its smooth completion.

Minister-designate for finance Taimur Jhagra, Minister-designate for Information Technology Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arbab Jehandad, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister called for an early completion of the BRT and said he wanted to personally monitor and supervise it. He also ordered measures to maintain cleanliness and ensure greenery along the BRT route.

Mahmood Khan directed authorities to open the underpasses and U-turns for traffic in bus stands, Hashtnagri, University Town and Hayatabad. The proposed bus stations, commercial and parking plazas, facilities for the commuters, hotels and commercial activities are some of

the unique features that would add to the beauty of the project.

