Need to grow more trees for mitigating climate challenges stressed

Islamabad: Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has launched monsoon plantation campaign for 2018. The tree plantation campaign was launched at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in order to sensitising the youth and other members of the civil society about the importance of tree in maintaining the clean environment.

PARC Chairman Dr Yousuf Zafar, while inaugurated the campaign said that tree plantation was necessary to counter the negative impacts of climate change. PARC chairman emphasised the importance of plantation and called upon the scientists, researchers and intern students of PARC and National Agriculture Research Centre to take part in the Monsoon tree plantation campaign.

He further said that local forests were unique and diverse ecological systems that provide timbre and fuel wood and also provide environmental and ecological services such as water regulation, soil fertility regulation and habitat for biodiversity.

He said that plantation was not only necessary for the provision of ecosystem services but also as a mitigation and adaptation measures to counter the negative impacts of climate change. It is also very important to increase survival rate of plants through protection and care, adding that clean and green environment would help to enhance agriculture output and boost the livestock production in the country.