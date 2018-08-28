Serena announces winner of photography contest

Islamabad: The Serena Hotels announced the winner of the Photography Competition 2018 after a rigorous jury session where renowned photographers Wajahat Malik and Syed Mehdi Bukhari examined around 250 submissions from across the country.

Wajahat Malik said, “Discover Pakistan Photography Competition was a very good effort on the part of Serena Hotels. People from across the country participated and there were some extraordinary photographs. We first shortlisted the best photographs and eventually decided on the winner through consensus.”

Announcing the winner, Syed Mehdi Bukhari said, “Imtiaz Hussain from Skardu is the winner of the Discover Pakistan Competition 2018. His night shot of the Skardu city lights with the stars in the background was exceptional; as a photographer I know how difficult it is to achieve both in one exposure, controlling light in a long exposure at night is hard. He had other submissions as well which were also very good.”

The winner of the Competition will receive a two night stay at a Serena Hotel and his photographs will be published in the Discover Pakistan coffee table book Volume 2 by Serena.

Imtiaz Hussain said, “Thank you so much to Serena Hotels for giving us this opportunity to show our talent and presenting and promoting this side of Pakistan within Pakistan and abroad. This appreciation will encourage me to expand my work. Here I would like to thank the respected jury and for rest of the participants, gear up guys. I wish you good luck for the next contest.”

The Discover Pakistan Competition and coffee table book showcase the immense beauty of the country and gives young photographers the space to showcase their skill, creativity and awareness of the uniqueness of Pakistan.