New Norwegian envoy takes charge

Islamabad: The Royal Norwegian has warmly welcomed the new Norwegian Ambassador-designate to Pakistan, Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen. The Embassy staff gathered to greet the ambassador. The ambassador in his first meeting expressed gratitude to be part of a large and important Embassy in Pakistan. In weeks to come, Ambassador Eriksen shall present his credentials to the President of Pakistan.

Writer session at PAL on Thursday

Ag AFP

Islamabad: The Writer’s Cafe being run by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a 33rd session of its literary series.

Meet A Writer Over A Cup of Tea with prominent humorist poet, Intellectual, Critic and Managing Director, National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr. Inaam-ul-Haq Javed. The programme will be held on August 30 (Thursday) at Pakistan Academy of Letters. Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would participate in the event.

In the literary session, literary work done by Dr. Inaam-ul-Haq Javed would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on the background of his most celebrated literary work.