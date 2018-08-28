UNODC launches training for drug treatment

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with Ministry of Narcotics Control launched a global training programme in Pakistan for the drug treatment professional on universal treatment curriculum with the support of the department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

Some 75 drug treatments professionals from all four provinces and Azad Jamu Kashmir would attend the training, the participants would be from diverse workforce, various professions ranging from doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers, working for more than 2 years at various drug treatment centers in Pakistan said a press release issued here.

The trainers identified for the training should be International Certified, Addiction for Professionals (ICAP) certified professionals (Doctors, psychologists and Sociologists) working in Pakistan in different sectors government and private sectors.