Mayor inaugurates water filtration plant at F-9 Park

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is taking concrete steps to provide clean drinking water across the city.

In this connection, more water filtration plants are being installed with collaboration of private sector particularly welfare organisations. In this context, role of Saylani Welfare Trust is laudable as the trust has completed installation of water filtration plant at the Bolan Gate of F-9 Park.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while inaugurating water filtration plant at Bolan Gate of F-9 Park. On this occasion senior officers of MCI were also present.

Mayor of Islamabad, Shiekh Anser Aziz said that in order to ensure clean drinking water not only new filtration are being installed but water samples from the existing water filtration plants are collected on regular basis for laboratory examination.

He said that presently there are 39 filtration plants in the city while approval for installation of 9 more water filtration plants have given. Out of these, two filtration plants are being installed in sector I-9, two in sector I-10, three in sector G-8 and two in sector G-10 while one filtration plant will be installed each in the sector F-7 and F-8.

On this occasion, the Mayor of Islamabad was apprised that staff of Saylani Welfare Trust would work at the water filtration plants while water cooler has also been installed to provide cold clean drinking water.

Mayor Islamabad was further apprised that water filtration plant will remain operation from 07:00 a.m to 11:00 p.m while cold drinking water would be available round the clock.

Mayor of Islamabad, Shiekh Anser Aziz directed the concerned officers to carry out repair / maintenance of water filtration plant at Aabpara Market on the same model.